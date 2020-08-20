Congress, BJP lodge complaints against each other over Facebook row

Tharoor, in his privilege motion, accused Dubey of making “derogatory remarks" on social media regarding his decision on the matter. “Nishikant Dubey’s derogatory remarks have not only brought disrepute to my position as a Member of Parliament and chairman but also to an institution that mirrors the will of the people of our country," Tharoor said in the letter. The senior Congress leader also urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to issue directions to initiate proceedings against Dubey for committing a breach of privilege on multiple accounts and also for contempt of the House.