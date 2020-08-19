Congress, BJP move privilege motion against each other over Facebook issue

Members of the BJP have repeatedly alleged that Tharoor has been misusing his position as the chairman of the parliamentary committee on IT as he had decided to invite officials of Facebook before the standing committee. BJP leaders alleged that the decision to summon can only be taken after a deliberation in the standing committee when all members are present and the chairperson cannot unilaterally take a decision. However, the allegations have been refuted by Tharoor who has also moved a privilege motion against members of BJP.