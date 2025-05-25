‘Shameful’: Congress demands BJP MP's ‘expulsion’ for ‘tourists should've fought terrorists in Pahalgam’ remark

The Congress on Sunday strongly condemned BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra’s remarks suggesting that tourists attacked by terrorists in Pahalgam should have fought back, and demanded his expulsion from the party.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused BJP leaders of trying to outdo one another in disrespecting the victims of the Pahalgam attack and undermining the sacrifices of the armed forces, PTI reported.

The Congress has viewed Jangra's remarks as the latest addition to a string of controversial statements recently made by BJP leaders, including Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah and Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda.

What was Vijay Shah's remark? At an event near Mhow on May 12, Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah stirred controversy by stating that India had taught a lesson to those behind the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack using “their own sister”—a comment widely interpreted as a reference to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Col Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh had briefed the media alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and on Operation Sindoor.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court took suo motu cognisance of Shah’s remarks within 24 hours, ordering an FIR against him. The issue later reached the Supreme Court, which strongly reprimanded Shah and directed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the matter.

‘Insulted our brave Army’: Kharge Chiding the BJP in a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, “BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra's shameful statement has once again exposed the petty mentality of RSS-BJP.”

“MP Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda insulted our brave army. MP Minister Vijay Shah made lewd comments on our brave colonel, but has not been sacked to date,” he said.

Echoing the party chief's sentiments, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that BJP leaders were constantly insulting the Indian Army and the martyrs, “which exposes their petty and lowly mindset”.

“This shameful statement of Jangra shows that the BJP, intoxicated with power, has become so insensitive that instead of blaming the security lapse... in Pahalgam... BJP MPs are questioning the martyrs and their wives,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

Claiming the BJP has taken no action against Shah and Devda, he said the new statement is “highly objectionable” and said that MP Ram Chander Jangra should be expelled from the party.

What was Jangra's remark? Jangra sparked controversy by suggesting that the tourists attacked by terrorists in the scenic Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, should have resisted the assault. He further stated that the women who lost their husbands should have shown the courage of 'veerangna' (warrior women).

Jangra claimed that the number of casualties could have been lower if the tourists had received Agniveer training, and said the women lacked the spirit typically associated with warrior women.

(With inputs from PTI)