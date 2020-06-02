Congress, BJP spar over package

“There is no other alternative to that you need to actually put money in the hands of the people. You need to have pay check protection in place," Tewari said. The most striking image of the lockdown would be of migrant labourers walking home, he said, adding that there “would be time in Parliament" to look at this when it meets next. “For all the talk of consultation, it is a fact that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to announce the national lockdown, no state was taken into confidence. It was announced at a four hour notice," the Congress leader added.