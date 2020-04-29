NEW DELHI: The war of words between the Congress party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over a Reserve Bank of India list of wilful defaulters, accessed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, escalated on Wednesday.

The issue came under political spotlight on Tuesday after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, referring to the list, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government of “helping its friends" while hiding information when questioned in Parliament.

Later in the day, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala shared details of the list and said the Centre must explain its appeal to people for donations and austerity measures such as cut in dearness allowances cuts while waiving off loans to such defaulters.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a series of tweets late on Tuesday, rebutted the charges made by the Congress party, saying that its leaders were attempting to mislead people on wilful defaulters, bad loans and write-offs.

On Wednesday, former union finance minister and Congress veteran P. Chidambaram raked up the issue again saying his party was curious as to why was the government not making public the data and why have the loans of fugitives been written off.

“You hide the information, you refuse to answer the question, you don’t give the breakup and you keep on throwing these accusations (that) all these loans were given during United Progressive Alliance regime. Is the government seriously suggesting that no loans were given after 2014? Or that all loans given after 2014 are performing loans. What do they take people of India for?" Chidambaram said addressing a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

“Why would you apply this rule (by RBI) to a wilful defaulter who has fled India and whom your own government has declared a fugitive? That is the question we have been asking," he added.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar in a post on Twitter on Wednesday said, “@RahulGandhi should take tuition from @PChidambaram_IN on the difference between "write off" and "waive off". @narendramodi govt has not waived off any loan. "Write off" is a normal accounting process. It doesn't stop recovery or action against defaults."

Public sector banks in India have played a key role in financing major infrastructure and other development projects but their loan losses have resulted in several tax payer bail outs from time to time, sparking political controversies.

