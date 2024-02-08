Congress' 'black paper' vs govt's ‘white paper’: A look at last ten years from different perspectives
Congress president Malllikarjun Kharge released a 54-page 'charge sheet' indicting the Centre ahead of the government's tabling in Parliament of a 'white paper' on the ‘mismanagement’ of the economy
The Congress on Thursday released a "black paper" to highlight the "failures" of the Modi government, alleging that the last 10 years were a period of "injustice" with issues such as rising prices, unemployment, subversion of institutions and "discrimination" against non-BJP states plaguing the country.