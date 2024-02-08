The Congress on Thursday released a "black paper" to highlight the "failures" of the Modi government, alleging that the last 10 years were a period of "injustice" with issues such as rising prices, unemployment, subversion of institutions and "discrimination" against non-BJP states plaguing the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress president Malllikarjun Kharge released a 54-page "charge sheet" indicting the Centre ahead of the government's tabling in Parliament of a 'white paper' on the "mismanagement" of the economy prior to 2014 with an aim to draw lessons.

"We are bringing out a 'black paper' against the government. Whenever PM (Narendra) Modi presents his views in Parliament, he hides his failures. At the same time, when we speak about the failures of the government, it is not given importance. Therefore, we thought of bringing out a black paper and tell the public about the failures of the government," Kharge, who was flanked by party leaders Pawan Khera and Syed Naseer Hussain, said at a press conference.

"Non-BJP ruled states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh are being discriminated against and neglected. They (Centre) don't release funds and then say we have released the funds but it was not spent. They purposely stall work... this is a big conspiracy of the BJP," Malllikarjun Kharge alleged.

Kharge also alleged that the Modi government was "extorting" money through the route of electoral bonds.

"They are using this money to finish democracy. They made 411 MLAs cross over to their side. We had elected governments in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarkhand. You know how governments were made to fall... Their (BJP) job is to finish democracy," he said.

The "black paper" highlights social, economic and political "injustices" committed during the Modi government's tenure.

"The Modi government's 10 years in power have devastated the country's economy, aggravated unemployment, destroyed the country's agricultural sector, abetted crimes against women and committed grave injustices against minorities in the country," the party alleged in its document.

"The Modi government is silent on price rise... the prices of petrol, diesel and daily essentials has reached record levels," the "Black Paper' said.

Terming the 2016 move of demonetisation as a "blunder", the party said economic effects of the "disastrous demonetisation" seven years ago continue to haunt the country even now.

The black paper also raised issues such as "unemployment, price rise, farmers' distress, failure to carry out a caste census and injustice to women".

Kharge said the prime minister talks of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi whenever he is asked about price rise. But they (NDA) are ruling now and they should answer what they have done to control inflation, he added.

It was Modi's guarantee to provide two crore jobs every year and ensure MSP to farmers. Now the prime minister should say he could not do it. Instead he has come up with new guarantees.

"The Congress ensured country's independence and in 2024, it will take country out of BJP's 'darkness of injustice'," he said.

The 'black paper' also alleged that India has become "electoral autocracy" and cited the V-Dem institute.

Nirmala Sitharaman presented White Paper on Indian Economy in Lok Sabha It states that when the BJP-led government came to power in 2014, the economy was in a fragile state, public finances were in bad shape, there was economic mismanagement and financial indiscipline, and there was widespread corruption.

"It was a crisis situation. The responsibility to mend the economy step by step and to put the governance systems in order was enormous. Our government refrained from bringing out a white paper on the poor state of affairs then. That would have given a negative narrative and shaken the confidence of all, including investors. The need of the hour was to give hope to the people, to attract investments, both domestic and global and to build support for the much-needed reforms," the White Paper said.

It said the government believed in 'nation-first' and not in scoring political points.

"Now that we have stabilised the economy and set it on a recovery and growth path, it is necessary to place in the public domain the seemingly insurmountable challenges - left behind as a legacy by the UPA Government," the White Paper said.

"Every challenge of the pre-2014 era was overcome through our economic management and our governance. These have placed the country on a resolute path of sustained high growth. This has been possible through our right policies, true intentions, and appropriate decisions," the document quoted Sitharaman as stating in this year's budget speech.

