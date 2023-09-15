Union Minister Anurag Thakur slammed the Congress party had initially aimed to establish a 'Mohabbat ka dukaan', but instead, they have built a 'mega mall of hatred'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, Anurag Thakur said, "Some people had gone to open 'Mohabbat ka dukaan', instead they have built a 'mega mall of hatred'. Some want to erase the existence of the Hindus and crush the 'Sanatan dharma'."

Earlier on Thursday, Thakur was addressing a public rally in Bhilwara where he said that after forming the government BJP will make the state free from corruption and establish “Ram Rajya". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Congress is ashamed of Sanatana Dharma, they want to end Sanatana Dharma, they want to insult Hindus and they want to crush the Constitution," he further added.

"Every day Congress and leaders of their supporting parties say that they will end Sanatana Dharma. They have now also started boycotting journalists and have started filing complaints. Whether it is in Chennai or Bengal, they are filing complaints out of fear," said Thakur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an indirect reference to the Gandhi family, Anurag Thakur alleged that the Congress government was focused on appeasing individuals like Robert Vadra and Rahul Gandhi. He went on to mention that both the Congress party and the opposition had used derogatory language towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning, "Will a tea seller run the country?"

Thakur said, "When Congress was in power, it emptied the entire treasury but the Modi government has filled the treasury again while building homes and think tanks for the countrymen."

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}