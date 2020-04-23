NEW DELHI : A consultative committee of the Congress headed by former prime minister Manmohan Singh is focusing on the three key areas of migrant labourers, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and food security, ahead of announcing the party’s stand on economic issues that need attention with the covid-19 pandemic roiling the country.

The move comes amid a growing demand for a stimulus package that would ease the hardships being suffered by the poor who have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The 11 members of the committee formed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday have held two rounds of meetings and are now reaching out to trade bodies, representatives from MSMEs, and sector experts among others. The panel has informally tasked groups of two to three leaders to focus on individual sectors such as farmers, migrants, and MSMEs.

The move is significant as the party is trying to reach out to key groups like daily wagers, the poor and farmers who were once its key support base and also as it wants unanimity in its stand over issues of socio-economic importance against the backdrop of the pandemic.

“We have begun consulting with local trade bodies and MSME representatives among others. The situation is dynamic so we are also discussing the best practices from our party-ruled states. It is an interactive forum and the idea is to come up with our stand on issues related to the economy. Some of these are likely to be raised by the Congress president and other members during the CWC meeting on Thursday," said a senior leader who is part of the committee requesting anonymity.

The party is holding a meeting of its top decisionmaking body, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), on Thursday, the second since the lockdown was imposed a month ago. The Congress has readied a draft report on its suggestions to the Union government on MSMEs and has asked for crowd sourcing of views following which a final report will be submitted to the Centre by early next week, another leader aware of the developments said.