Congress campaigns for NOTA in Indore after its candidate withdraws nomination, defects to BJP
The fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024, scheduled for May 13, will witness polling in one of the most talked about seats of Madhya Pradesh. Indore, where Congress has been away from victory since 1989, is going to be an interesting contest after the grand old party's candidate withdrew his nomination and joined the rival BJP. Hurt by losing the seat even before the election, Congress has adopted a different game plan; they are asking voters to press the NOTA button to teach the BJP a lesson.