Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) on Monday cleared names for 12 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nakul Nath, son of Kamal Nath, will contest from the Chhindwara seat, said sources.

Earlier in the evening, the Congress party's Central Election Committee (CEC) met for the second time at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Party sources said that the meeting convened at 6 pm and was chaired by party national president Mallikarjun Kharge. Also, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi were expected to attend the meeting.

Congress had released its first list of candidates for 39 Lok Sabha constituencies on March 8.

The names have been announced for Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshwadeep, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Telangana, and Tripura. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the 39 candidates announced, 16 are from Kerala, seven from Karnataka, six from Chhattisgarh, and four from Telangana.

Two from Meghalaya and one each from Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, and Lakshwadeep.

More to come… {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

