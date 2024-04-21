The Congress declared candidates for nine Andhra Pradesh seats and two Jharkhand seats for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Sunday. Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha seats, while Jharkhand as 14 Lok Sabha seats in total.

The Congress fielded Pradeep Yadav as its candidate for Jharkhand's Godda, replacing Deepika Singh Pandey.

Here's the list of 11 candidates released by the Congress on Sunday:

S. No. States Constituencies Selected Candidates 1 Andhra Pradesh Srikakulam Dr.Pedada Parameswararao 2 Andhra Pradesh Vizianagaram Bobbili Srinu 3 Andhra Pradesh Amalapuram - Sc Janga Goutham 4 Andhra Pradesh Machilipatnam Gollu Krishna 5 Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada Valluru Bhargav 6 Andhra Pradesh Ongole Eda Sudhakara Reddy 7 Andhra Pradesh Nandyal Jangiti Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav 8 Andhra Pradesh Anantapur Mallikarjun Vajjala 9 Andhra Pradesh Hindupur B.A. Samad Shaheen 10 Jharkhand Godda Pradeep Yadav 11 Jharkhand Ranchi Ms. Yashashwini Sahay

Earlier this month, the Congress had released list for six Lok Sabha seats and 12 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

The voting for the Lok Sabha Elections began on April 19. The polls will be across the country in seven phases and the results will be announced on June 4. The first phase of voting was held on April 19, when 102 of the total 543 seats went to the polls on April 19.

Simultaneous elections were held for 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh and 32 assembly seats in Sikkim. Assembly elections are now due in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha this year.

The simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh will be held on May 13. Andhra Pradesh has 175 assembly seats. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats. In the Lok Sabha polls, the YSRCP won 22 seats, while the TDP could only win three seats.

Meanwhile, the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand will vote in four phases.

