Active Stocks
Fri Apr 19 2024 15:56:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.10 1.31%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 963.20 -0.84%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 350.90 -0.14%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 424.80 1.40%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 281.70 0.54%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Congress candidate list 2024: Names announced for 9 Andhra Pradesh, 2 Jharkhand Lok Sabha seats
BackBack

Congress candidate list 2024: Names announced for 9 Andhra Pradesh, 2 Jharkhand Lok Sabha seats

Akriti Anand

Congress candidate list, Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress fielded Pradeep Yadav as its candidate for Jharkhand's Godda, replacing Deepika Singh Pandey.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress released list of 11 candidates released on Sunday. (AFP)Premium
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress released list of 11 candidates released on Sunday. (AFP)

The Congress declared candidates for nine Andhra Pradesh seats and two Jharkhand seats for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Sunday. Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha seats, while Jharkhand as 14 Lok Sabha seats in total.

The Congress fielded Pradeep Yadav as its candidate for Jharkhand's Godda, replacing Deepika Singh Pandey.

Here's the list of 11 candidates released by the Congress on Sunday:

S. No.StatesConstituencies
Selected Candidates
 
1Andhra PradeshSrikakulam
Dr.Pedada Parameswararao
 
2Andhra PradeshVizianagaramBobbili Srinu 
3Andhra PradeshAmalapuram - ScJanga Goutham 
4Andhra PradeshMachilipatnamGollu Krishna 
5Andhra PradeshVijayawadaValluru Bhargav 
6Andhra PradeshOngole
Eda Sudhakara Reddy
 
7Andhra PradeshNandyal
Jangiti Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav
 
8Andhra PradeshAnantapur
Mallikarjun Vajjala
 
9Andhra PradeshHindupur
B.A. Samad Shaheen
 
10JharkhandGoddaPradeep Yadav 
11JharkhandRanchi
Ms. Yashashwini Sahay
 

Earlier this month, the Congress had released list for six Lok Sabha seats and 12 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

The voting for the Lok Sabha Elections began on April 19. The polls will be across the country in seven phases and the results will be announced on June 4. The first phase of voting was held on April 19, when 102 of the total 543 seats went to the polls on April 19.

Simultaneous elections were held for 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh and 32 assembly seats in Sikkim. Assembly elections are now due in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha this year.

The simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh will be held on May 13. Andhra Pradesh has 175 assembly seats.  In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats. In the Lok Sabha polls, the YSRCP won 22 seats, while the TDP could only win three seats.

Meanwhile, the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand will vote in four phases.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 21 Apr 2024, 08:46 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App