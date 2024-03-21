Congress' third candidate list: Adhir Chowdhury from Berhampore, Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law featured | Full list
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been fielded from Beharampur Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna will contest from the Gulbarga Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka.
The Indian National Congress on Thursday evening released its third list of 57 candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2024. The list featured names like Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Sunil Sharma and Radhakrishna.
