The Indian National Congress on Thursday evening released its third list of 57 candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2024. The list featured names like Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Sunil Sharma and Radhakrishna.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been fielded from Beharampur Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna will contest from Gulbarga Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka.

Congress candidate list 3 for Lok Sabha election 2024: Check here

Arunachal Pradesh:

Arunachal West - Nabam Tuki

Arunachal East - Bosiram Siram

Gujarat:

Patan - Chandanji Thakor

Sabarkantha - Dr Tushar Chaudhary

Gandhinagar - Sonal Patel

Jamnagar - JP Marvia

Amreli - Jennyben Thummar

Anand - Amitbhai Chavda

Kheda - Kalusinh Dabhi

Panchmahal - Gulabsinh Chauhan

Dahod (ST) - Prabhaben Taviyad

Chhota Udaipur (ST) - Sukhrambhai Rathwa

Surat - Nilesh Kumbani

Karnataka:

Chikkodi - Priyanka Jarakiholi

Belgaum - Mrunal Ravindra Hebbalkar

Bagalkot - Samyukta S Patil

Gulbarga (SC) - Radhakrishna

Raichur (ST) - G Kumar Naik

Bidar - Sagar Khandre

Koppal - K. Rajashekar Basavaraj Hitnal

Dharwad - Vinod Asooti

Uttara Kannada - Dr Anjali Nimbalkar

Davanagere - Prabha Mallikarjun

Udupi Chikmagalur - Dr Jayaprakash Hegde

Dakshina Kannada - Padmaraj

Chitradurga (SC) - BN Chandrappa

Mysore - M Lakshman

Bangalore North - Prof MV Rajeev Gowda

Bangalore Central - Mansoor Ali Khan

Bangalore South - Sowmya Reddy

Maharashtra:

Nandurbar (ST) - Adv Gowaal K Padavi

Amravati (SC) - Balwant Basawant Wankhede

Nanded - Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan

Pune - Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar

Latur (SC) - Dr Shivajirao Kalge

Solapur (SC) - Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde

Kolhapur - Shahu Shahaji Chatrapati

Rajasthan:

Ganganagar (SC) - Kuldeep Indora

Sikar: Left for CPI-M

Jaipur - Sunil Sharma

Pali - Sangeeta Beniwal

Barmer - Umeda Ram Beniwal

Jhalawar-Baran - Urmila Jain Bhaya

Telangana:

Peddapalle (SC) - Gaddam Vamsi Krishna

Malkajgiri - Sunitha Mahender Reddy

Secunderabad - Danam Nagender

Chevella - Dr Gaddam Rajith Reddy

Nagarkurnool (SC) - Dr Mallu Ravi

West Bengal:

Raiganj - Ali Imran Ramz (Victor)

Maldaha Uttar - Mostaque Alam

Maldaha Dakshin - Isha Khan Chowdhary

Jangipur - Md Murtoja Hossain (Bokul)

Baharampur - Adhir Ranjan Choudhary

Kolkata Uttar - Pradip Bhattacharya

Purulia - Nepal Mahato

Birbhum - Milton Rashid

Puducherry:

Puducherry - Ve Vaithilingam

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!