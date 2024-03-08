Congress candidate first list: Bhupesh Baghel to contest from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh
Congress candidate List: Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will contest from Rajnandgaon constituency in upcoming Lok Sabha polls
Congress candidate List: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Rajnandgaon constituency, said Congress general secretary K C Venugopal at the party conference held on Friday.
