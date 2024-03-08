Congress candidate List: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Rajnandgaon constituency, said Congress general secretary K C Venugopal at the party conference held on Friday.

The grand old party announced the first list of its Lok Sabha candidates on Friday. High-profile names like former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, and Dr Shashi Tharoor were mentioned in the 39-member list of Congress' Lok Sabha candidates.

The first list of the grand old party released has come almost a week after the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) released the first list of candidates for the general elections in 2024.

Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, and other prominent names on Congress candidate's first list

The first list of the Congress candidates for Lok Sabha polls 2024 mentioned Rahul Gandhi, from Kerala's Wayanad, Shashi Tharoor from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, former minister Tamardwaj Sahu from Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund and Jyotsna Mahant from Chhattisgarh. In Karnataka, Korba DK Suresh will fight elections from Bangalore Rural. Whereas, in Kerala, K Sudhakaran is from Kannur. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal will contest from Alapuzza.

