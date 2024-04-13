Congress candidate list: Vikramaditya Singh Vs Kangana Ranaut in Mandi, Manish Tewari to contest Chandigarh seat
The Congress released a list of 16 candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Vikramaditya Singh and Manish Tewari were among the names mentioned in the list.
The Congress released another list of 16 candidate for the Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections on Saturday. The party fielded Vikramaditya Singh against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate Kangana Ranaut in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi.
