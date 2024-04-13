The Congress released another list of 16 candidate for the Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections on Saturday. The party fielded Vikramaditya Singh against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate Kangana Ranaut in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi.

Vikramaditya Singh is the son of the Congress' Himachal Pradesh unit chief Pratibha Singh. He recently grabbed headlines after he resigned as the Himachal Pradesh minister late February. His revolt against the Congress leadership led to a crisis for the state government.

The Congress also fielded former Union Minister Information & Broadcasting Manish Tewari from Chandigarh. He is currently an MP from the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab.

Just ahead of the polls, there were speculations that Tewari would join the BJP. However, the Congress MP's office dismissed the rumours and clarified that the speculation that he will join the BJP is baseless and unfounded.

Here's the latest list of 16 candidates released by the Congress on Saturday:

Sl. No. States Constituency name Selected Candidates 1 Chandigarh Chandigarh Manish Tewari 2 Gujarat Mahesana Ramji Thakor (Palvi) 3 Gujarat Ahmedabad East Himmatsinh Patel 4 Gujarat Rajkot Pareshbhai Dhanani 5 Gujarat Navasari Naishadh Desai 6 Himachal Pradesh MANDI Vikramaditya Singh 7 Himachal Pradesh SHIMLA - SC Vinod Sultanpuri 8 Odisha KEONJHAR - ST Mohan Hembram 9 Odisha BALASORE Srikant Kumar Jena 10 Odisha BHADRAK - SC Anant Prasad Sethi 11 Odisha JAJPUR - SC Anchal Das 12 Odisha DHENKANAL Smt. Sashmita Behera 13 Odisha KENDRAPARA Sidharth Swarup Das 14 Odisha JAGATSINGHPUR - SC Rabindra Kumar Sethy 15 Odisha PURI Smt. Sucharita Mohanty 16 Odisha BHUBANESWAR Yasir Nawaz

The Lok Sabha Elections will take place across the country this year. The voting will happen in seven phase and will begin on April 17. The results will be declared on June 4.

The Congress also released name of candidates for the bye-elections to the Legislative Assembly of Gujarat. These include:

Seat Candidate Vijapur Dineshbhai Tulsidas Patel Porbandar Rajubhai Bhimanbhai Odedra Manavadar Haribhai Govindbhai Kansagara Khambhat Mahendrasinh Harisinh Parmar

