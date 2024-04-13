Hello User
Congress candidate list: Vikramaditya Singh Vs Kangana Ranaut in Mandi, Manish Tewari to contest Chandigarh seat

Akriti Anand

The Congress released a list of 16 candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Vikramaditya Singh and Manish Tewari were among the names mentioned in the list.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Himachal Pradesh Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh (L), BJP candidate and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (R).

The Congress released another list of 16 candidate for the Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections on Saturday. The party fielded Vikramaditya Singh against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate Kangana Ranaut in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi.

Vikramaditya Singh is the son of the Congress' Himachal Pradesh unit chief Pratibha Singh. He recently grabbed headlines after he resigned as the Himachal Pradesh minister late February. His revolt against the Congress leadership led to a crisis for the state government.

The Congress also fielded former Union Minister Information & Broadcasting Manish Tewari from Chandigarh. He is currently an MP from the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab.

Just ahead of the polls, there were speculations that Tewari would join the BJP. However, the Congress MP's office dismissed the rumours and clarified that the speculation that he will join the BJP is baseless and unfounded.

Here's the latest list of 16 candidates released by the Congress on Saturday:

Sl. No.StatesConstituency name
Selected Candidates
1ChandigarhChandigarhManish Tewari
2GujaratMahesana
Ramji Thakor (Palvi)
3GujaratAhmedabad East
Himmatsinh Patel
4GujaratRajkot
Pareshbhai Dhanani
5GujaratNavasariNaishadh Desai
6Himachal PradeshMANDI
Vikramaditya Singh
7Himachal PradeshSHIMLA - SCVinod Sultanpuri
8OdishaKEONJHAR - ST
Mohan Hembram
9OdishaBALASORE
Srikant Kumar Jena
10OdishaBHADRAK - SC
Anant Prasad Sethi
11OdishaJAJPUR - SCAnchal Das
12OdishaDHENKANAL
Smt. Sashmita Behera
13OdishaKENDRAPARA
Sidharth Swarup Das
14OdishaJAGATSINGHPUR - SC
Rabindra Kumar Sethy
15OdishaPURI
Smt. Sucharita Mohanty
16OdishaBHUBANESWARYasir Nawaz

The Lok Sabha Elections will take place across the country this year. The voting will happen in seven phase and will begin on April 17. The results will be declared on June 4.

The Congress also released name of candidates for the bye-elections to the Legislative Assembly of Gujarat. These include:

SeatCandidate 
Vijapur
Dineshbhai Tulsidas Patel
 
Porbandar
Rajubhai Bhimanbhai Odedra
 
Manavadar
Haribhai Govindbhai Kansagara
 
Khambhat
Mahendrasinh Harisinh Parmar
 

