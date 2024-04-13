The Congress released another list of 16 candidate for the Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections on Saturday. The party fielded Vikramaditya Singh against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate Kangana Ranaut in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi.
Vikramaditya Singh is the son of the Congress' Himachal Pradesh unit chief Pratibha Singh. He recently grabbed headlines after he resigned as the Himachal Pradesh minister late February. His revolt against the Congress leadership led to a crisis for the state government.
The Congress also fielded former Union Minister Information & Broadcasting Manish Tewari from Chandigarh. He is currently an MP from the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab.
Just ahead of the polls, there were speculations that Tewari would join the BJP. However, the Congress MP's office dismissed the rumours and clarified that the speculation that he will join the BJP is baseless and unfounded.
Here's the latest list of 16 candidates released by the Congress on Saturday:
|Sl. No.
|States
|Constituency name
Selected Candidates
|1
|Chandigarh
|Chandigarh
|Manish Tewari
|2
|Gujarat
|Mahesana
Ramji Thakor (Palvi)
|3
|Gujarat
|Ahmedabad East
Himmatsinh Patel
|4
|Gujarat
|Rajkot
Pareshbhai Dhanani
|5
|Gujarat
|Navasari
|Naishadh Desai
|6
|Himachal Pradesh
|MANDI
Vikramaditya Singh
|7
|Himachal Pradesh
|SHIMLA - SC
|Vinod Sultanpuri
|8
|Odisha
|KEONJHAR - ST
Mohan Hembram
|9
|Odisha
|BALASORE
Srikant Kumar Jena
|10
|Odisha
|BHADRAK - SC
Anant Prasad Sethi
|11
|Odisha
|JAJPUR - SC
|Anchal Das
|12
|Odisha
|DHENKANAL
Smt. Sashmita Behera
|13
|Odisha
|KENDRAPARA
Sidharth Swarup Das
|14
|Odisha
|JAGATSINGHPUR - SC
Rabindra Kumar Sethy
|15
|Odisha
|PURI
Smt. Sucharita Mohanty
|16
|Odisha
|BHUBANESWAR
|Yasir Nawaz
The Lok Sabha Elections will take place across the country this year. The voting will happen in seven phase and will begin on April 17. The results will be declared on June 4.
The Congress also released name of candidates for the bye-elections to the Legislative Assembly of Gujarat. These include:
|Seat
|Candidate
|Vijapur
Dineshbhai Tulsidas Patel
|Porbandar
Rajubhai Bhimanbhai Odedra
|Manavadar
Haribhai Govindbhai Kansagara
|Khambhat
Mahendrasinh Harisinh Parmar
