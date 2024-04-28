Hello User
Congress candidate list 2024: Names announced for 2 Lok Sabha, 8 assembly seats in Odisha

Congress candidate list 2024: Names announced for 2 Lok Sabha, 8 assembly seats in Odisha

Akriti Anand

  • Congress candidate list: Names announced for 2 Lok Sabha, 8 assembly seats in Odisha

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In picture, a man waving the flag of the Congress.

The Congress declared candidates of two Lok Sabha seats and eight assembly seats in Odisha on Sunday. There are a total of 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 assembly seats in the state.

The latest list released by the Congress mentioned candidates for Sambalpur and Cuttack Lok Sabha seats. For the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Congress fielded Nagendra Pradhan from Sambalpur and Suresh Mohapatra from Cuttack.

Names were also announced for eight assembly seats – Baripada, Jaleswar, Balasore, Barachana, Pallahara, Barabati-Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Khandapada.

Here's list of eight candidates for the Odisha Assembly polls:

S No.Constituency
Congress candidates
1Baripada-ST
Pramod Kumar Hembram
2Jaleswar
Debi Prasanna Chand
3Balasore
Smt. Monalisa Lenka
4BarachanaAjay Samal
5PallaharaFakir Samal
6Barabati-Cuttack
Mrs. Sofia Firdous
7Jagatsinghpur
Smt. Pratima Mallick
8Khandapada
Baijayantimala Mohanty

