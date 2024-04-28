The Congress declared candidates of two Lok Sabha seats and eight assembly seats in Odisha on Sunday. There are a total of 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 assembly seats in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The latest list released by the Congress mentioned candidates for Sambalpur and Cuttack Lok Sabha seats. For the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Congress fielded Nagendra Pradhan from Sambalpur and Suresh Mohapatra from Cuttack.

Names were also announced for eight assembly seats – Baripada, Jaleswar, Balasore, Barachana, Pallahara, Barabati-Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Khandapada. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's list of eight candidates for the Odisha Assembly polls:

S No. Constituency Congress candidates 1 Baripada-ST Pramod Kumar Hembram 2 Jaleswar Debi Prasanna Chand 3 Balasore Smt. Monalisa Lenka 4 Barachana Ajay Samal 5 Pallahara Fakir Samal 6 Barabati-Cuttack Mrs. Sofia Firdous 7 Jagatsinghpur Smt. Pratima Mallick 8 Khandapada Baijayantimala Mohanty

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!