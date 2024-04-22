The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Monday said that the Central Election Committee has selected the following candidates for the upcoming elections to the Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh .

Andhra Pradesh's 175 Assembly constituencies will be part of the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Find the list below:

Srikakulam: Ambati Krishna Rao (Replaces Padi Nagabushan Rao)

Bobbili: Maripi Vidyasagar

Gajapathinagaram: Dola Srinivas (Replaces Gadapu Kurminaidu)

Nellimarla: Saragada Ramesh Kumar

Vishkhapatnam North: Lakkaraju Rama Rao

Chodavaram: Jagath Srinivas

Elamanchili: Tar Narsing Rao

Gannavaram (SC): Kondeti Chittibabu

Achanta: Nekkanti Venkata Satyanarayana

Vijayawada East: Sunkara Padmasree

Jaggayyapeta: Karnati Apparao

Tadikonda (SC): Manichala Sushil Raja (Replaces Chilaka Vijay Kumar)

Repalle: Mopidevi Srinivas Rao

Tenali: SK Basheed

Guntur West: Dr. Rajachakonda John Babu

Chirala: Amanchi Krishna Mohan

Ongole: Turakapalli Nagalakshmi (Replaces Butti Ramesh Babu @ BR Gouse)

Kanigiri: Devarapalli Subbareddy (Replaces Ms. Kadiri Bhavani)

Kavali: Podalakuri Kalyan

Kovur: Narapareddy Kirankumar Reddy (Replaces Nebrambaka Mohan)

Sarvepalli: P.V. Srikanth Reddy (Replaces Poola Chendrashekar)

Gudur (SC): Dr. U. Ramakrishna Rao (Replaces Vemayya Chillakuri)

Sullurpeta (SC): Chandanamudi Shiva (Replaces Gadi Tilak Babu)

Venkatagiri: Panta Srinivasulu

Kadapa: Tumman Kalyal Aszal Alikhan

Pulivendla: Mulam Reddy Dhruva Kumar Reddy

Jammalamadugu: Brahmanandareddy Pamula

Proddatur: Shaik Poola Mohammed Nazeer

Mydukur: Gundlakunta Sriramulu

Allagadda: Baragodla Hussain

Srisailam: Asar Syed Ismail

Banaganapalle: Gutam Pullaiah

Dhone: Garlapati Madhuleti Swami

Adoni: Golla Ramesh

Alur: Naveen Kishor Arakatla

Kalyandurg: P. Rambhupal Reddy

Hindupur: Mohammad Hussain Inayathulla (Replaces V. Nagaraju)

Dharmavaram: Rangana Aswardha Narayana

Andhra Pradesh's 175 Assembly constituencies will be part of the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The deadline for filing election nominations in the state is April 25, with nomination scrutiny scheduled for April 26. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until April 29, and the voting day for Andhra Pradesh is set for May 13.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) achieved a landslide victory with 151 seats, while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) secured just 23 seats.

During the 2014 Assembly elections, the TDP, led by Chandrababu Naidu, won with a majority of 102 seats. Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP obtained 67 seats, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win four seats in the face of these two major regional parties.

