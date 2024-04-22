Congress announces candidates for Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly elections 2024
The AICC announced candidates for Andhra Pradesh's 175 Assembly constituencies for the 2024 elections, part of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections. Deadline for nominations is April 25, scrutiny on April 26, withdrawal until April 29, and voting on May 13.
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Monday said that the Central Election Committee has selected the following candidates for the upcoming elections to the Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh.
