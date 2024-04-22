The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Monday said that the Central Election Committee has selected the following candidates for the upcoming elections to the Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh.
Andhra Pradesh's 175 Assembly constituencies will be part of the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
Find the list below:
Srikakulam: Ambati Krishna Rao (Replaces Padi Nagabushan Rao)
Bobbili: Maripi Vidyasagar
Gajapathinagaram: Dola Srinivas (Replaces Gadapu Kurminaidu)
Nellimarla: Saragada Ramesh Kumar
Vishkhapatnam North: Lakkaraju Rama Rao
Chodavaram: Jagath Srinivas
Elamanchili: Tar Narsing Rao
Gannavaram (SC): Kondeti Chittibabu
Achanta: Nekkanti Venkata Satyanarayana
Vijayawada East: Sunkara Padmasree
Jaggayyapeta: Karnati Apparao
Tadikonda (SC): Manichala Sushil Raja (Replaces Chilaka Vijay Kumar)
Repalle: Mopidevi Srinivas Rao
Tenali: SK Basheed
Guntur West: Dr. Rajachakonda John Babu
Chirala: Amanchi Krishna Mohan
Ongole: Turakapalli Nagalakshmi (Replaces Butti Ramesh Babu @ BR Gouse)
Kanigiri: Devarapalli Subbareddy (Replaces Ms. Kadiri Bhavani)
Kavali: Podalakuri Kalyan
Kovur: Narapareddy Kirankumar Reddy (Replaces Nebrambaka Mohan)
Sarvepalli: P.V. Srikanth Reddy (Replaces Poola Chendrashekar)
Gudur (SC): Dr. U. Ramakrishna Rao (Replaces Vemayya Chillakuri)
Sullurpeta (SC): Chandanamudi Shiva (Replaces Gadi Tilak Babu)
Venkatagiri: Panta Srinivasulu
Kadapa: Tumman Kalyal Aszal Alikhan
Pulivendla: Mulam Reddy Dhruva Kumar Reddy
Jammalamadugu: Brahmanandareddy Pamula
Proddatur: Shaik Poola Mohammed Nazeer
Mydukur: Gundlakunta Sriramulu
Allagadda: Baragodla Hussain
Srisailam: Asar Syed Ismail
Banaganapalle: Gutam Pullaiah
Dhone: Garlapati Madhuleti Swami
Adoni: Golla Ramesh
Alur: Naveen Kishor Arakatla
Kalyandurg: P. Rambhupal Reddy
Hindupur: Mohammad Hussain Inayathulla (Replaces V. Nagaraju)
Dharmavaram: Rangana Aswardha Narayana
Andhra Pradesh's 175 Assembly constituencies will be part of the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The deadline for filing election nominations in the state is April 25, with nomination scrutiny scheduled for April 26. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until April 29, and the voting day for Andhra Pradesh is set for May 13.
In the 2019 Assembly elections, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) achieved a landslide victory with 151 seats, while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) secured just 23 seats.
During the 2014 Assembly elections, the TDP, led by Chandrababu Naidu, won with a majority of 102 seats. Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP obtained 67 seats, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win four seats in the face of these two major regional parties.
(With inputs from agencies)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!