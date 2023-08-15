The BJP on Tuesday hit out at the Congress and said its president Mallikarjun Kharge skipping the Independence Day function at the Red Fort shows that the opposition party cannot think beyond "dynasty".

A chair reserved for Kharge, who is also the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, was seen empty during the 77th Independence Day function at the Red Fort. Kharge, however, clarified that he had to attend the Independence Day event at the Congress office and could not have made it on time due to security protocols if he had gone for the function at Red Fort.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters that Kharge not attending the Independence Day functions at the Red Fort shows the Congress' mindset.

"By calling people of the country 'rakshas' (demon)... the Congress showed how it looks at the people in democracy. Now, when our country's main opposition party leader, who is also the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, does not come on the 77th Independence Day, you can imagine what is the mindset of the Congress," he said.

"Their thoughts were different when they were in power. Today, when they are sitting in the opposition, they are yearning for power like fish out of water," he said.

Replying to a post on X, formerly Twitter, by Congress leader Pawan Khera in which he defended Kharge, BJP IT Department head Amit Malviya said the timing of party programmes can always be tweaked.

"Thank you for saying what we always knew -- Congress puts party before the Nation.

"The programme at Red Fort is a collective celebration when the entire nation comes together. Timing of the party program(s) can always be tweaked," Malviya said.

"In any case, you now have at least five more years to learn and improve. Hopefully, Congress thinks beyond party and dynasty in times to come," he said.