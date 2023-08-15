Congress cannot think beyond dynasty: BJP on Mallikarjun Kharge skipping Independence Day function at Red Fort1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 05:53 PM IST
BJP criticizes Congress for Mallikarjun Kharge skipping Independence Day function at Red Fort, claims it shows their mindset
The BJP on Tuesday hit out at the Congress and said its president Mallikarjun Kharge skipping the Independence Day function at the Red Fort shows that the opposition party cannot think beyond "dynasty".
