The President of the Congress party, Mallikarjun Kharge, has called for a crucial meeting of the newly constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) on September 16 in Hyderabad, as announced by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal on Monday. Following this, on September 17, an extended CWC meeting will convene, including all Pradesh Congress Committee chiefs.

In the evening of September 17, a significant rally is scheduled to take place near Hyderabad, during which the party will unveil its promises and guarantees for the upcoming assembly polls in Telangana. This announcement was made by General Secretary Jairam Ramesh during a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters.

Congress chief Kharge had on August 20 reconstituted the CWC, retaining the old guard, giving space to the young and including prominent G23 group leaders such as Shashi Tharoor and Anand Sharma, in the 84-member top decision-making body of the party.

The all-important CWC, formed 10 months after Kharge took charge, has 39 regular members, 32 permanent invitees and 13 special invitees. These include 15 women and several new faces such as Sachin Pilot and Gourav Gogoi who are among the regular members.