Congress chief Kharge convenes meeting of newly constituted CWC on 16 September in Hyderabad1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Congress to hold crucial meeting of newly constituted CWC in Hyderabad on Sept 16; promises for Telangana assembly polls to be unveiled on Sept 17.
The President of the Congress party, Mallikarjun Kharge, has called for a crucial meeting of the newly constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) on September 16 in Hyderabad, as announced by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal on Monday. Following this, on September 17, an extended CWC meeting will convene, including all Pradesh Congress Committee chiefs.