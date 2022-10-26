In place of the Congress Working Committee, the newly elected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge formed a 47-member Steering Committee on Wednesday and has included former Party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in it.
Along with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the Steering Committee also has other senior members of the party including former PM Manmohan Singh, A K Antony, Priyanka gandhiAbhishek Manu Singhvi, Ajay Maken, Ambika Soni, Avinash Pandey, Anand Sharma, Gaikhangam, Harish Rawat, Former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh, Jitendra Singh, Kumari Seljia, Digvijay Singh, Tariq Anwar, Salman Khurshid, etc.
After the take over of Mallikarjun Kharge as the Congress president, the existing Congress Working Committee members resigned from their posts so that he can form a new team that would lead the party in the future.
The Congress Steering Committee also includes Raghubir Meena, P L Punia, Raghu Sharma, H K Patil, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Harish Chaudhary, Jai Prakash Aggrawal, K H Muniyappa, Manish Chatrath, Meira Kumar, etc.
According to the Congress rule book, Mallikarjun Kharge's election will be ratified at the plenary session of the party which will possibly take place in March-April next year.
It is worth noting that Congress Working Committee is the top decision making body of the Congress. The CWC will be formed after the plenary session. Till then, the Steering Committee will work as CWC and take all the key decision for the party.
As per the party's constitution, 11 members of the CWC will be nominated and the remaining 12 will be elected. In addition to the Party chief, the committee will consist of the leader of the party in Parliament.
By the time of formation of a full fledged Congress Working Committee is formed next year, the 47 member Congress Steering Committee will function as CWC.
