Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge likely to skip Lok Sabha contest, may nominate son-in-law: Report
Mallikarjun Kharge has won twice from the Gulbarga constituency and lost in 2019. At present, he is the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha
Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to skip the Lok Sabha contest this time as per the report by NDTV. Citing party veterans, the report said that the Congress chief needed to take care of bigger tasks without getting involved in his personal political campaigning.