Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge will join the contest for Congress president, reported ANI. Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari has also given confirmation to his participation in the Congress President polls
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
After Shashi Tharoor and Digvijay Singh, Congress veteran and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge will participate in the contest for Congress president and file nomination today, reported ANI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
After Shashi Tharoor and Digvijay Singh, Congress veteran and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge will participate in the contest for Congress president and file nomination today, reported ANI.
Earlier, it was reported that Shashi Tharoor and Digvijay Singh will be contesting the election. With this recent filing of nomination, the race for the party's top post will be held between Kharge, Digvijaya Singh, and Shashi Tharoor.
Earlier, it was reported that Shashi Tharoor and Digvijay Singh will be contesting the election. With this recent filing of nomination, the race for the party's top post will be held between Kharge, Digvijaya Singh, and Shashi Tharoor.
The nomination for the Congress President post will be closed at 3 pm today and the results will be announced on 19 October.
The nomination for the Congress President post will be closed at 3 pm today and the results will be announced on 19 October.
"Kharge is likely to file his nomination with one section of the Gandhi loyalists approaching him to contest the polls. However, the final decision will be taken shortly," sources told ANI.
"Kharge is likely to file his nomination with one section of the Gandhi loyalists approaching him to contest the polls. However, the final decision will be taken shortly," sources told ANI.
Confirming the news, Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari has said that Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge will contest party president election, reported PTI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Confirming the news, Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari has said that Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge will contest party president election, reported PTI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Manish Tewari from G23, to be another potential candidate for the Congress Chief post
Another possible candidate in the Congress President elections would be Manish Tewari, who is pondering upon filing a nomination, reported ANI. Notably, Manish Tiwari is the face of the G-23 group of leaders who are seeking reforms in the party.
Manish Tewari from G23, to be another potential candidate for the Congress Chief post
Another possible candidate in the Congress President elections would be Manish Tewari, who is pondering upon filing a nomination, reported ANI. Notably, Manish Tiwari is the face of the G-23 group of leaders who are seeking reforms in the party.
All the G-23 leaders including former union minister Manish Tewari, former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda met on Thursday evening at the residence of Anand Sharma.
All the G-23 leaders including former union minister Manish Tewari, former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda met on Thursday evening at the residence of Anand Sharma.
All of them discussed the current situation of the Congress President polls, and are scheduled to meet again, reported ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
All of them discussed the current situation of the Congress President polls, and are scheduled to meet again, reported ANI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"Nobody has filed a nomination yet. Once it is done, there will be contemplation. The democratic process has begun. BS Hooda, Anand Sharma, Prithviraj Chavan, and I sat for deliberation and discussed events," Manish Tewari said while leaving Anand Sharma's residence.
"Nobody has filed a nomination yet. Once it is done, there will be contemplation. The democratic process has begun. BS Hooda, Anand Sharma, Prithviraj Chavan, and I sat for deliberation and discussed events," Manish Tewari said while leaving Anand Sharma's residence.
Asked whether G-23 will support candidates whose names have come for Congress presidential poll so far, Tewari said, "Days pass between collecting, filing and withdrawing nomination papers. The decision will be taken at that time. In English, it is called politics 'it is the preponderance of probabilities. Let us see what happens tomorrow."
Asked whether G-23 will support candidates whose names have come for Congress presidential poll so far, Tewari said, "Days pass between collecting, filing and withdrawing nomination papers. The decision will be taken at that time. In English, it is called politics 'it is the preponderance of probabilities. Let us see what happens tomorrow."
The G-23 leaders have demanded that Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi conduct elections at all levels.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The G-23 leaders have demanded that Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi conduct elections at all levels.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prithiviraj Chavan informed ANI that the group supports polls to be held in the party in a democratic way. He also thanked Sonia Gandhi for conducting free and fair elections. The group is now waiting for the nominations and will decide whom to support accordingly.
Prithiviraj Chavan informed ANI that the group supports polls to be held in the party in a democratic way. He also thanked Sonia Gandhi for conducting free and fair elections. The group is now waiting for the nominations and will decide whom to support accordingly.
From the remarks of G23 leaders, it can be assumed that they do not possibly see Shashi Tharoor representing their voice in the election, reported ANI.
From the remarks of G23 leaders, it can be assumed that they do not possibly see Shashi Tharoor representing their voice in the election, reported ANI.
Congress to get its first non-Gandhi chief this time
Notably, this will be the first time when the grand old party will be led by a non-Gandhi president after over 25 years. This time, not even a single person from Gandhi family is participating in the election.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Congress to get its first non-Gandhi chief this time
Notably, this will be the first time when the grand old party will be led by a non-Gandhi president after over 25 years. This time, not even a single person from Gandhi family is participating in the election.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The seat of Congress president was almost sure for Rajasthan CM Ashok gehlot who was seen as the front runner in the election. But the political turmoil in Rajasthan caused him to step out of the election. The Rajasthan CM announced his withdrawal from the election after meeting with Sonia Gandhi on Thursday. Addressing media persons in the national capital after the meeting Gehlot said that he had apologised to her for the scenario emerging in the state triggered by his loyalists.
The seat of Congress president was almost sure for Rajasthan CM Ashok gehlot who was seen as the front runner in the election. But the political turmoil in Rajasthan caused him to step out of the election. The Rajasthan CM announced his withdrawal from the election after meeting with Sonia Gandhi on Thursday. Addressing media persons in the national capital after the meeting Gehlot said that he had apologised to her for the scenario emerging in the state triggered by his loyalists.
After announcing his participation in the upcoming congress presidential polls, veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh made it clear that regardless of the winner of the election, the Nehru-Gandhi family will remain their leader.
After announcing his participation in the upcoming congress presidential polls, veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh made it clear that regardless of the winner of the election, the Nehru-Gandhi family will remain their leader.