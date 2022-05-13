This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Congress party started a three-day Chintan Shivir (brainstorming session) in Udaipur by discussing the party's organization and formulating a strategy to challenge the BJP in the upcoming 2024 general elections
Congress party on Friday started a three-day Chintan Shivir (brainstorming session) in Udaipur, Rajasthan by discussing the party's organization and formulating a strategy to challenge the BJP in the upcoming 2024 general elections.
Addressing a press conference ahead of the start of the party's 'Chintan Shivir' on Friday, Congress general secretary Ajay Maken said "big changes" are in store for the party organisation and it will completely transform its working style going forward.
Maken said, "Any person who is holding a post for five years should have to step down, and there should be a cooling period of at least 3 years for that person to come back on the same post. For more than five years a person should not be on the same post".
Further, the party leader said that there is complete unanimity among panel members on the proposal to ensure that party leaders don't give tickets to their kin or relatives without any work in the party, at least five years of prior work in the party will be required.
The party is considering enforcing the 'One family, one ticket' formula with the exception only when another family member has been working for at least five years in the party.
Maken, general secretary of the All India Congress Committee, added that the party is considering that 50% of party positions be reserved for those less than 50 years of age in party committees at every level of the Congress organisation.
He said the party is deliberating on setting up a 'public insight department' to ascertain the views of the people and carry out surveys for getting battle-ready for elections.
Further, Maken said that the party is considering setting up an' assessment wing' to gauge the performance of office bearers.
The Chintan Shivir is being held under the leadership of its interim President Sonia Gandhi. The Chintan Shivir will discuss the post of the Congress president.
The Congress Chintan Shivir is being held in the backdrop of the party's drubbing in the elections to five state assemblies earlier this year. The party has witnessed several electoral losses in the elections held in the past eight years. Congress has also seen the exit of some of its prominent faces.
The Congress Chintan Shivir will conclude on May 14 with Rahul Gandhi's speech