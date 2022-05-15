Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Politics / News /  Congress Chintan Shivir to conclude today; CWC prepares 6 draft resolution

Congress Chintan Shivir to conclude today; CWC prepares 6 draft resolution

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi, along with others during the Chintan Shivir, in Udaipur on Saturday. (PTI)
1 min read . 07:55 AM IST Livemint

  • Rahul Gandhi will be addressing Chintan Shivir before the concluding remarks of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi

The three-day Congress party Chintan Shivir, organized in Udaipur after the gap of nine years, will conclude today. The Chintan Shivir was attended by 430 leaders and the Congress Working Committee (CWC) prepared a "six draft resolution" which has been submitted to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi by the six conveners appointed for six committees formed to deliberate on different subjects from politics to the organization, farmers-agriculture, youth-related issues, social justice, and welfare and economy.

The core issues include consideration of 50 % reservation for the youth, SC-STs, OBCs, and minorities in the organisation, the "One Family One Ticket" formula, cooling period for the party leaders, Youth Congress and NSUI internal elections, the legal guarantee of MSP to farmers and setting up parliamentary party board.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will be addressing Chintan Shivir before the concluding remarks of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

It is also expected that leaders will be openly advocating that Rahul Gandhi should take on the party president post and contest elections for the post of party present scheduled in September this year.