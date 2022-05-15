Congress Chintan Shivir to conclude today; CWC prepares 6 draft resolution

The three-day Congress party Chintan Shivir, organized in Udaipur after the gap of nine years, will conclude today. The Chintan Shivir was attended by 430 leaders and the Congress Working Committee (CWC) prepared a "six draft resolution" which has been submitted to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi by the six conveners appointed for six committees formed to deliberate on different subjects from politics to the organization, farmers-agriculture, youth-related issues, social justice, and welfare and economy.

