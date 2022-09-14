Congress collapses in Goa as 8 MLAs join BJP months after loyalty pledge

Almost six months into the pledge, in July, senior leaders Digamabar Kamat and Michael Lobo had been accused of engineering a defection of the 11 Congress MLAs to BJP. Both Kamat and Lobo had pledged loyalty in January. "At the feet of Goddess Mahalaxmi, all 36 of us pledge that we will remain loyal to the Congress party that has given us tickets. We pledge that the elected candidates will remain with the party in all circumstances …," the candidates had said at the temple.