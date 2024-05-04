Active Stocks
'Congress could soon split into Priyanka and Rahul factions': Former party leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Written By Akriti Anand

Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said the way Rahul Gandhi has left Amethi, Congress party workers' morale is down.

Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam (HT_PRINT)Premium
Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said on Saturday the Congress could soon split into a Rahul Gandhi faction and a Priyanka Gandhi faction."The Congress will again be split into two factions, one of Rahul Gandhi and the other of Priyanka Gandhi..., Krishnam told news agency ANI in an interview.

He also took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying, “I think Rahul Gandhi should contest from Rawalpindi instead of Raebareli, as his popularity and demand are increasing in Pakistan."

Krishnam said that the way Rahul Gandhi has left Amethi, Congress party workers' morale is down. "Priyanka Gandhi not contesting the election – this is now taking the shape of a volcano in the hearts of her supporters that will erupt after June 4," he added.

Krishnam's comments came after the Congress decided to field Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli instead of Amethi. He is also fighting the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Wayanad. Both Raebareli and Wayanad Lok Sabha seats are Congress strongholds.

Amethi was also a Congress bastion. However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Rahul Gandhi had lost the Amethi seat to Union minister Smriti Irani. Both Wayanad and Raebaerli.

Krishnam had earlier alleged that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was a "victim" of "conspiracy in the family and party". He said on Friday, "I said this earlier that Rahul Gandhi will not contest Amethi. I said this, too, that Rahul Gandhi will not let Priyanka Gandhi Vadra fight these elections."

"There is a big conspiracy afoot against Priyanka. She is the victim of a conspiracy hatched by her family and the party," Acharya Krishnam said on Friday.

He had also said that Rahul Gandhi should have contested from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he did not want to contest from Amethi.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam was expelled by the Congress for "indiscipline" in February 2024.

Published: 04 May 2024, 05:25 PM IST
