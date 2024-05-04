'Congress could soon split into Priyanka and Rahul factions': Former party leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam
Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said the way Rahul Gandhi has left Amethi, Congress party workers' morale is down.
Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said on Saturday the Congress could soon split into a Rahul Gandhi faction and a Priyanka Gandhi faction."The Congress will again be split into two factions, one of Rahul Gandhi and the other of Priyanka Gandhi..., Krishnam told news agency ANI in an interview.