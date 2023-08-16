Congress distances itself from Alka Lamba's Delhi Lok Sabha claim, says 'she's not authorised…'1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 07:56 PM IST
Congress retracts claim to contest all Delhi Lok Sabha seats in 2024 elections, says spokesperson Alka Lamba not authorized to speak on the matter.
The Congress announced plans to contest all Delhi Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 Assembly elections - only to backtrack hours later and issue a clarification. The initial assertion - from party spokesperson Alka Lamba - had prompted outrage in the AAP ranks with leaders insisting that there was ‘no point in having the INDIA alliance’ in such a case.