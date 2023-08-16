The Congress announced plans to contest all Delhi Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 Assembly elections - only to backtrack hours later and issue a clarification. The initial assertion - from party spokesperson Alka Lamba - had prompted outrage in the AAP ranks with leaders insisting that there was ‘no point in having the INDIA alliance ’ in such a case.

“Alka Lamba is a spokesperson but she is not an authorised spokesperson for talking on such important issues. I have said as an in-charge that there were no such discussions in the meeting today. I refute Alka Lamba's statement," said AICC in-charge Delhi Congress Deepak Babaria.

Congress leaders from Delhi had held a meeting with the party's top leadership on Wednesday to review its preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections. The politicians had discussed ways and means to strengthen the organisation. And according to Lamba, members of the Delhi Congress had been urged to make poll preparations for all seven seats.

Babaria also cautioned the AAP against being ‘provoked’ into making ‘unfortunate statements’ as the party threatened to walk out of the INDIA alliance.

“If they (Congress) don't want to form an alliance in Delhi, then it makes no sense to go for the INDIA alliance, it is a waste of time. The party's top leadership will decide whether or not to attend the next meeting of the INDIA alliance," AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakar had said.

Meanwhile, a PTI report quoting sources said that Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary and former Union minister Ajay Maken had flagged issues relating to a possible alliance with the AAP during the meeting.

"In view of the Lok Sabha elections, a consultation was held with the leaders of the Delhi Congress today. Revitalisation of Delhi Congress is our priority, in which participation of all leaders and workers is necessary. We had made Delhi prosperous and happy, our struggle for the people of Delhi continues even further," Kharge said after the meeting.

