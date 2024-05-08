Active Stocks
Wed May 08 2024 14:33:27
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.95 1.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 813.00 1.38%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 301.50 2.12%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 441.50 0.25%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,008.55 2.06%
Business News/ Politics / News/  'Unfortunate and unacceptable': Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda's ‘racist’ remarks, BJP slams it
BackBack

'Unfortunate and unacceptable': Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda's ‘racist’ remarks, BJP slams it

Livemint

The Indian National Congress (INC) has distanced itself from the controversial remarks made by the Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda.

Sam Pitroda, Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress. File PhotoPremium
Sam Pitroda, Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress. File Photo

The Indian National Congress (INC) on Wednesday distanced itself from the controversial remark made by Sam Pitroda, the Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress, about how people in the South "look like Africans and those in the West look like Arabs and those in the East look like Chinese."

The analogies drawn by Sam Pitroda in a podcast to illustrate India's diversity are most unfortunate and unacceptable, said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Also Read: ‘Disgusting’: BJP slams Sam Pitroda over his 'People in east look like Chinese, in South like Africans' remark

Jairam Ramesh further added that The Indian National Congress completely dissociates itself from these analogies.

"We have survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together, leaving aside few fights here and there. We could hold a country together as diverse as India, where people on east look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like white and maybe people on South look like Africans," said Pitroda in an interview to 'The Statesman', reported ANI.

Also Read: Sam Pitroda on inheritance tax controversy: ‘Who said this should be done in India? Why is the BJP in panic?'

Reacting to Pitroda's remark, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked him to understand a little about our country.

“Sam bhai, I am from the North East and I look like an Indian. We are a diverse country - we may look different but we are all one. Understand a little about our country!"

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Rajeev Chandrasekhar termed Pitroda's remark as "shameless".

"This is how Rahul Gandhi has been taught to divide up and see India by his tutor and mentor -Sam Pitroda," he said.

Also Read: From ‘Hua to Hua’ to ‘Inheritance Tax’: 6 remarks by Sam Pitroda that put Congress on the back foot

This is the second time during the Lok Sabha election campaign that Pitroda has made controversial remarks, putting the Congress on a backfoot and offering the BJP a stick to beat the grand old party.

Last month, Pitroda's remark on inheritance tax prevailing in America led to a political slugfest, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching a scathing attack on the Congress Party.

The Congress had distanced from Pitroda's comments then too, saying his views do not always reflect the stand of the party.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 08 May 2024, 01:06 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue