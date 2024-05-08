'Unfortunate and unacceptable': Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda's ‘racist’ remarks, BJP slams it
The Indian National Congress (INC) has distanced itself from the controversial remarks made by the Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda.
The Indian National Congress (INC) on Wednesday distanced itself from the controversial remark made by Sam Pitroda, the Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress, about how people in the South "look like Africans and those in the West look like Arabs and those in the East look like Chinese."