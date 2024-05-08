The Indian National Congress (INC) has distanced itself from the controversial remarks made by the Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda.

The analogies drawn by Sam Pitroda in a podcast to illustrate India's diversity are most unfortunate and unacceptable, said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Jairam Ramesh further added that The Indian National Congress completely dissociates itself from these analogies.

"We have survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together, leaving aside few fights here and there. We could hold a country together as diverse as India, where people on east look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like white and maybe people on South look like Africans," said Pitroda in an interview to 'The Statesman', reported ANI.

Reacting to Pitroda's remark, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked him to understand a little about our country.

“Sam bhai, I am from the North East and I look like an Indian. We are a diverse country - we may look different but we are all one. Understand a little about our country!"

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Rajeev Chandrasekhar termed Pitroda's remark as "shameless". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This is how Rahul Gandhi has been taught to divide up and see India by his tutor and mentor -Sam Pitroda," he said.

This is the second time during the Lok Sabha election campaign that Pitroda has made controversial remarks, putting the Congress on a backfoot and offering the BJP a stick to beat the grand old party.Last month, Pitroda's remark on inheritance tax prevailing in America led to a political slugfest, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching a scathing attack on the Congress Party.The Congress had distanced from Pitroda's comments then too, saying his views do not always reflect the stand of the party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

