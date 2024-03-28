Congress drops Supriya Shrinate from Lok Sabha candidates list amid controversial remark against Kangana Ranaut
Supriya Shrinate has been embroiled in a controversy over a now-deleted social media post on Kangana Ranaut. The Congress spokesperson allegedly posted an offensive comment against Ranaut
Ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024, the Congress party has pulled out the name of its social media department head, Supriya Shrinate due to her controversial tweet against actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut.
