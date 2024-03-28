Ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024, the Congress party has pulled out the name of its social media department head, Supriya Shrinate due to her controversial tweet against actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shrinate, who had unsuccessfully contested the Maharajganj seat in Uttar Pradesh in 2019 polls, found her name nowhere on the eight list of the Congress party for the Lok Sabha election.

This time, Congress has fielded Virendra Chaudhary from Maharajganj. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Supriya Shrinate has been embroiled in a controversy over a now-deleted social media post on Kangana Ranaut, who is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mandi candidate. The Congress spokesperson allegedly posted an offensive comment against Ranaut. However, Shrinate later said, "Anyone who knows me will know I would never say that for a woman. However, a parody account that I have just discovered misusing my name is being run on Twitter ( @Supriyaparody ) which started the whole mischief, and is being reported".

Ranut said she was hurt by the now-deleted post. Speaking to ANI news agency, Kangana Ranaut said, "Every woman deserves dignity, no matter what profession she is in...The most I am hurt by is the 'Mandi' thing, which is known as Chota Kashi and has been the land of several Rishis".

Ranaut also posted on the X platform tagging Supriya Shrinate, "Dear Supriya ji, in the last 20 years of my career as an artist, I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several BJP leaders have also lashed out at the Congress party and Shrinate's post.

Besides, Congress leader Sandeep Dixit said that there is no place for such language and remarks, adding that Supriya Shrinate has already clarified her position and is looking further into the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has issued show-cause notices to Supriya Shrinate. The poll panel said that remark was violative of the Model Code of Conduct. The EC has asked to respond to the show-cause notices by March 29 evening.

