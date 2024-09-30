Congress expels 10 leaders in Haryana for anti-party activities ahead of Assembly polls

The Congress on Monday expelled 10 leaders from the party in Haryana for six years for indulging in anti-party activities ahead of the Assembly elections

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published30 Sep 2024, 02:25 PM IST
Congress expels 10 leaders in Haryana for anti-party activities ahead of assembly polls
Congress expels 10 leaders in Haryana for anti-party activities ahead of assembly polls(REUTERS)

The Congress on Monday expelled 10 leaders from the party in Haryana for six years for indulging in anti-party activities ahead of the Assembly elections. 

"The disciplinary committee of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), with the approval of the Hon'ble Congress president, has expelled the following individuals from the party for a period of six years due to anti-party activities," the party statement read.

Expelled Leaders

The expelled leaders include Chitra Sarwara,  Satvinder Rana, Kapoor Singh Narwal, Virender Ghoghrian, Somveer Ghasola, Hands Kosliya, Ajit Guliya, Sharda Rathore, Lalit Nagar and Satveer Bhana.

 

Earlier on Friday, September 27, the grand old party had expelled 13 party leaders fot their “involvement in anti-party activities.” These expelled party leaders choose to contest as independent candidates against the party’s official nominees for the upcoming Assembly polls. The expelled leaders include Naresh Dhande, Pardeep Gill, Sajjan Singh Dhull, Vijay Jain, Abhijeet Singh, Dilbag Sandil, Rajiv Mamuram Gondar and Ajit Phogat among others.

On Sunday, September 29, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also expelled Ranjit Singh Chautala and seven other leaders after they opted to contest the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections as independent candidates. The list includes former minister Ranjit Chautala, former MLA Devendra Kadyan, Sandeep Garg, Zile Ram Sharma, Bachan Singh Arya, Radha Ahlawat, Naveen Goel and and Kehar Singh Rawat. 

It is important to note that several ticket hopefuls from both the parties have jumped into the electoral fray as an independent candidate in recent days after being denied a chance to contest the polls as party candidate. 

Haryana is slated to vote on October 5 with votes being counted a few days later on October 8. The previous election had seen BJP emerge as the single largest party with 40 seats while the Congress won 30 seats in the 90-member state legislative assembly.

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Sep 2024, 02:25 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsCongress expels 10 leaders in Haryana for anti-party activities ahead of Assembly polls

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    168.80
    02:51 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    2.3 (1.38%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.60
    02:51 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    0.3 (0.08%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    136.75
    02:51 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    0.85 (0.63%)

    NTPC share price

    443.35
    02:51 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    5.8 (1.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    949.55
    02:37 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    68.4 (7.76%)

    Eris Lifesciences share price

    1,341.05
    02:37 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    72.85 (5.74%)

    JM Financial share price

    150.30
    02:37 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    7.55 (5.29%)

    Godawari Power And Ispat share price

    1,111.00
    02:37 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    54.5 (5.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.