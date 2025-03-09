Congress on Sunday announced the names of candidates for the ensuing biennial elections to the Legislative Council of Telangana.

“The Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge, has approved the proposal for the candidature of the following persons as Congress candidates to contest the ensuing biennial elections to the Legislative Council of Telangana to be elected by the MLAs,” said INC sharing the names.

The party has fielded Addanki Dayakar, Kethavath Shankar Naik and Vijayashanti.

The Election Commission recently notified the biennial elections for five Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council seats, to be elected by MLAs, with polling scheduled for March 20.

The term of five members from Telangana elected by the Members of respective Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) is due to expire on their retirement on March 29, 2025.

The members whose term will end on March 29 are — Mohd. Mahmood Ali, Satyavathi Rathod, Seri Subash Reddy, Mallesham Yegge, Mirza Riyazul Hassan Effendi.

In Andhra Pradesh, MLCs D Rama Rao, P Ashok Babu, B Tirumala Naidu and Y Ramakrishnudu are set to retire on March 29 while MLC J Krishna Murthy’s seat has been vacant since March 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, Janasena leader K Nagendra Rao (Naga Babu), the elder brother of party chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, filed his nomination for the upcoming MLC elections on Friday.

"Nagendra Rao Konidela of the Janasena Party has filed one set of nomination papers on March 7," stated an official press release from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

Naga Babu currently serves as the general secretary of Janasena, which is part of the ruling NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh, alongside the TDP and BJP.

Earlier this month, independent candidate Sripal Reddy Pingili won the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers' MLC elections. He received the winning certificate from the Election Returning Officer and Nalgonda Collector Ila Tripathi.