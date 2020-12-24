Congress finalises alliance with Left for West Bengal assembly polls

Congress finalises alliance with Left for West Bengal assembly polls1 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2020, 04:14 PM IST
The West Bengal assembly elections are due by March-April next year
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday formally approved its electoral alliance with the Left parties for the assembly elections in West Bengal, party's state unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury announced.
The West Bengal PCC had earlier recommended an alliance in favour of the Left parties.
The Left parties had also favoured an alliance with the Congress for the state elections.
"Today the Congress high command has formally approved the electoral alliance with the Left parties in the impending election of West Bengal," Chowdhury said on Twitter.
The Left and Congress did not contest the Lok Sabha elections in Bengal together.
The two parties are also pitted against each other in Kerala.
The West Bengal assembly elections are due by March-April next year.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
