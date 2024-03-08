Congress' first candidate list: Rahul Gandhi, DK Suresh, Shashi Tharoor feature among 39 candidates | Full list
Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad in Kerala. Congress releases names of 39 candidates including Bhupesh Baghel and Shashi Tharoor. CEC chaired by Mallikarjun Kharge finalised names for 60 seats from 11 states and UTs.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad in Kerala. The Opposition party released the names of 39 candidates across various states on Friday evening — including former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.