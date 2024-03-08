Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad in Kerala. Congress releases names of 39 candidates including Bhupesh Baghel and Shashi Tharoor. CEC chaired by Mallikarjun Kharge finalised names for 60 seats from 11 states and UTs.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad in Kerala. The Opposition party released the names of 39 candidates across various states on Friday evening — including former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.

The party's Central Election Committee met earlier this week to finalise the names of nearly 40 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Reports quoting sources indicate that 60 seats from 11 states and union territories were discussed during the CEC meeting chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Speculative reports indicate that Rahul Gandhi may also contest from Amethi while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is fielded from the Rae Bareli seat previously held by Sonia Gandhi. Several state units of the Congress have already held meetings of their respective screening committees and forwarded the list of probable candidates in their states.

Here is the full list:

Chhattisgarh Shivkumar Dahariya Jangir - Champa SC

Jyotsana Mahant - Korba

Bhupesh Baghel - Rajnandgaon

Rajendra Sahu - Durg

Vikas Upadhayay - Raipur

Tamradhwaj Sahu - Mahasamund

Karnataka HR Algur - Bijapur (SC)

Anandaswamy Gaddadevara Math - Haveri

SP Muddahanumegowda - Tumkur

Venkataramegowda - Mandya

DK Suresh - Bangalore Rural

Geetha Shivarajkumar - Shimoga

Shreyas Patel - Hassan

Lakshadweep Md Hamdullaha Sayeed - Lakshadweep (ST)

Kerala Rajmohan Unnithan - Kasaragod

K Sudhakaran - Kannur

Shafi Parambil - Vadakara

Rahul Gandhi - Wayanad

MK Raghavan - Kozhikode

VK Sreekandan - Palakkad

Ramya Haridas - Alathur (SC)

K Muraleedharan - Thrussur

Benny Behanan - Chalakudy

Hibi Eden - Ernakulam

Dean Kuriakose - Idukki

KC Venugopal - Alappuzha

Kodikunnil Suresh - Mavelikkara (SC)

Anto Antony - Pathanamthitta

Adoor Prakash - Attingal

Shashi Tharoor - Thiruvananthapuram

Meghalaya Vincent H Pala - Shillong (ST)

Saleng A Sangma - Tura (ST)

Nagaland S Supongmeren Jamir - Nagaland

Sikkim Gopal Chettri - Sikkim

Telangana Suresh Kumar Shetkar - Zahirabad

Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy - Mahbubnagar

Raghuveer Kunduru - Nalgonda

Balram Naik Porika - Mahbubnagar (ST)

Tripura Ashish Kumar Saha - Tripura West

