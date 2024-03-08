Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad in Kerala. The Opposition party released the names of 39 candidates across various states on Friday evening — including former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.
The party's Central Election Committee met earlier this week to finalise the names of nearly 40 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Reports quoting sources indicate that 60 seats from 11 states and union territories were discussed during the CEC meeting chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge.
Speculative reports indicate that Rahul Gandhi may also contest from Amethi while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is fielded from the Rae Bareli seat previously held by Sonia Gandhi. Several state units of the Congress have already held meetings of their respective screening committees and forwarded the list of probable candidates in their states.
Here is the full list:
Chhattisgarh
Shivkumar Dahariya Jangir - Champa SC
Jyotsana Mahant - Korba
Bhupesh Baghel - Rajnandgaon
Rajendra Sahu - Durg
Vikas Upadhayay - Raipur
Tamradhwaj Sahu - Mahasamund
Karnataka
HR Algur - Bijapur (SC)
Anandaswamy Gaddadevara Math - Haveri
SP Muddahanumegowda - Tumkur
Venkataramegowda - Mandya
DK Suresh - Bangalore Rural
Geetha Shivarajkumar - Shimoga
Shreyas Patel - Hassan
Lakshadweep
Md Hamdullaha Sayeed - Lakshadweep (ST)
Kerala
Rajmohan Unnithan - Kasaragod
K Sudhakaran - Kannur
Shafi Parambil - Vadakara
Rahul Gandhi - Wayanad
MK Raghavan - Kozhikode
VK Sreekandan - Palakkad
Ramya Haridas - Alathur (SC)
K Muraleedharan - Thrussur
Benny Behanan - Chalakudy
Hibi Eden - Ernakulam
Dean Kuriakose - Idukki
KC Venugopal - Alappuzha
Kodikunnil Suresh - Mavelikkara (SC)
Anto Antony - Pathanamthitta
Adoor Prakash - Attingal
Shashi Tharoor - Thiruvananthapuram
Meghalaya
Vincent H Pala - Shillong (ST)
Saleng A Sangma - Tura (ST)
Nagaland
S Supongmeren Jamir - Nagaland
Sikkim
Gopal Chettri - Sikkim
Telangana
Suresh Kumar Shetkar - Zahirabad
Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy - Mahbubnagar
Raghuveer Kunduru - Nalgonda
Balram Naik Porika - Mahbubnagar (ST)
Tripura
Ashish Kumar Saha - Tripura West
