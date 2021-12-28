A video has gone viral on the internet in which the Congress party's flag fell off when the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi was hoisting the flag on the 137th Foundation day.

#WATCH | Congress flag falls off while being hoisted by party's interim president Sonia Gandhi on the party's 137th Foundation Day#Delhi pic.twitter.com/A03JkKS5aC — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

India's oldest political parties is celebrating its 137th foundation day on Tuesday. Having faced massive defeat in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the grand old party is making efforts to get back its lost electoral ground ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Currently, Congress is also facing factionalism in the two major states it rules - Punjab and Chhattisgarh. In Punjab, Capt Amarinder Singh resigned as chief minister amid internal conflict and has now formed its own party to fight the assembly polls in alliance with the BJP.

The Congress is gearing up anew for 2024 and hopes to build momentum by performing well in the coming assembly polls.

