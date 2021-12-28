Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Congress flag falls off on party's 137th Foundation Day| Watch video

Congress flag falls off during party's foundation day. Screen image grabbed from ANI videos
10:26 AM IST

  • India's oldest political parties on Tuesday is celebrating its 137th foundation day
  • The Congress is gearing up anew for 2024 and hopes to build momentum by performing well in the coming assembly polls

A video has gone viral on the internet in which the Congress party's flag fell off when the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi was hoisting the flag on the 137th Foundation day.

India's oldest political parties is celebrating its 137th foundation day on Tuesday. Having faced massive defeat in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the grand old party is making efforts to get back its lost electoral ground ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Currently, Congress is also facing factionalism in the two major states it rules - Punjab and Chhattisgarh. In Punjab, Capt Amarinder Singh resigned as chief minister amid internal conflict and has now formed its own party to fight the assembly polls in alliance with the BJP.

The Congress is gearing up anew for 2024 and hopes to build momentum by performing well in the coming assembly polls.

