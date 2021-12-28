Congress flag falls off on party's 137th Foundation Day| Watch video

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India's oldest political parties is celebrating its 137th foundation day on Tuesday. Having faced massive defeat in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the grand old party is making efforts to get back its lost electoral ground ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Currently, Congress is also facing factionalism in the two major states it rules - Punjab and Chhattisgarh. In Punjab, Capt Amarinder Singh resigned as chief minister amid internal conflict and has now formed its own party to fight the assembly polls in alliance with the BJP.