Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that ‘tough decisions’ will have to be taken to strengthen the organisation from the grassroots, accountability has to be fixed, and urged leaders to remain united and not speak publicly against each other.

Senior members of the Congress met on Friday to take stock of its 'below-expectations' performance in recent elections. The Congress Working Committee also passed a resolution highlighting the 'Adani issue', the ongoing Manipur conflict and "systematic attempts by BJP to foment communal tensions".

“In many states, our organisation is not up to expectations. Our biggest need is to strengthen the organisation…We need to immediately learn from the election results and correct all our weaknesses and shortcomings at the organisational level. These results are a message for us," urged Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Kharge also hit out at internal bickering in the party, and asserting that the lack of unity and statements against own party leaders harms the party a lot.

"Unless we fight elections unitedly and stop making statements against each other, how will we be able to defeat our opponents politically?" the Congress president said.

The CWC resolution insisted that the Maharashtra election results defied ‘normal understanding’ and appeared to be a “clear case of targeted manipulation".

"Increasing sections of society becoming apprehensive of electoral process…Congress will take these public concerns as national movement. Free, fair elections, a constitutional mandate, being called into serious question by partisan functioning of EC," it added.

The grouping also reiterated its “firmest commitment" for the Places of Worship act and accused the BJP of ‘brazen’ violations.

The Congress Working Committee meeting was attended by Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and other senior senior leaders including his sister and fellow Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar were also in attendance.