Himachal Pradesh Congress members threatened legal action against Kangana Ranaut for her remarks about Sonia Gandhi, calling them foolish and unfounded. They have demanded evidence or an apology within a week, or they will proceed with a defamation case.

Members of the Himachal Pradesh Congress threatened to file a defamation case against actor-politician Kangana Ranaut on Monday for her "foolish" remarks. The Mandi MP had sparked outrage on Sunday after claiming the state government took loans and diverted the money to Sonia Gandhi.

“We respect Kangana Ranaut as an MP. But it is unfortunate the way she has made statements against our national leader Sonia Gandhi. I think not even an illiterate person would say such things. Either she should show evidence or apologise within a week, or else we will file a defamation case against her. BJP should take cognizance of this matter," urged Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh.

The Congress leader dismissed the allegations as a 'foolish statement' and issued an 'open challenge' to the BJP lawmaker to prove her claims. He also took a swipe at Ranaut over delay in the release of her film Emergency.

“They take loans and give it to Sonia Gandhi, which has made the state's coffers hollow. If we (Centre) give disaster funds, it goes to the CM Relief Fund but everyone knows that it goes to the Sonia relief fund from there," Ranaut had alleged during a BJP programme on Sunday.

She also questioned the performance of Vikramaditya Singh as the state PWD minister during her address. Ranaut urged the northern state to 'root out the present government' during the next state elections.

"Acts of the son of a 'king' are known to everyone and people are tired of potholes on the roads. I would do more than possible for my area but the PWD minister should also do something," she jibed.

Meanwhile an MP-MLA court in Bulandshahr has summoned the actor on Lok Sabha member and actor Kangana Ranaut on October 25 over her remarks on the 2020 farmers protests. The complaint was filed by a functionary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan Shakti) and pertains to her assertion that "violence", "rapes" and "murders" happened during the protest against three controversial farm laws.