Congress gears up for 'Bharat Nyay Yatra', calls meeting on Thursday to finalise route

Ahead of its planned 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' on January 14, the Congress has called a meeting of its General Secretaries, State Incharges, state unit presidents and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders on Thursday (January 4, 2024), news agency ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The meeting presided over by party president Mallikarjun Kharge will not only finalise the route of the 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' but also contemplate the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections during the meeting, the news agency reported citing party functionaries.

The 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' will start on January 14 in Imphal, Manipur and is expected to conclude on March 20 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Yatra will cover 14 States and 85 districts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier last week, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh had informed about the meeting.

"Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi today sounded the trumpet of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. There will be a meeting of the PCC president and CLP leaders in Delhi on January 4, 2024, and Bharat Nyay Yatra, which will start under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, its route will be finalized," the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP from Kaliabor constituency in Assam and Deputy Leader of the party in the Lok Sabha has said the people of North East are very excited about the Bharat Nyay Yatra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"People are excited because when Bharat Jodo Yatra was taking place, Rahul Gandhi could not come to Uttar Purvanchal, we had told that time that people over there don't have to be disheartened. Rahul Gandhi will come to Uttar Purvanchal because of the love he has for the people of Uttar Purvanchal," Gogoi said.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, "This Yatra is going to start on January 14th from Imphal and end on March 20th in Mumbai. This Yatra will cover 14 states and 85 districts. It will cover states like Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat and finally Maharashtra," Venugopal said.

Speaking about the objective of the Bharat Nyay Yatra, the General Secretary said, the name itself reflects the objective of the yatra, 'Sabke liye nyay chahiye'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

