Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal appoints Ajay Maken as new treasurer

The Congress on Sunday appointed its senior leader Ajay Maken as the new treasurer replacing Pawan Kumar Bansal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maken is considered a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi and was without any post ever since he resigned as Congress general secretary in charge of Rajasthan a few months ago.

"Congress president has appointed Ajay Maken as the treasurer of the All India Congress Committee, with immediate effect," party general secretary K C Venugopal said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal," the statement further said. Bansal was appointed as interim treasurer after the demise of Ahmed Patel.

Ajay Maken, a former Union Minister, had earlier served as Delhi unit chief and was also a minister in Sheila Dikshit's government in Delhi.

Ajay Maken formerly served as the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and is a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). He has also served as a minister in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hold seat sharing talks within INDIA bloc In other news from the Congress party, some Congress leaders have called for delaying the seat-sharing talks with INDIA bloc partners for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections till November so as to do it from a position of strength, sources said.

The call from a section of leaders, particularly those from states where the Congress is directly in a contest with some INDIA bloc partners, came while the top party leadership pitched for strengthening the Congress as well as the opposition bloc.

Sources said several leaders supported the call to strengthen the Congress organisation and the opposition INDIA alliance during the two-day brainstorming session of the Congress Working Committee, but they asserted that the party should not rush into seat-sharing arrangements with like-minded parties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the two-day parleys, Sonia Gandhi called for strengthening the INDIA alliance, while Rahul Gandhi said both the Congress party and the opposition bloc should be strengthened.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!