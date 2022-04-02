Congress gets eviction notice over bungalow occupied by Sonia Gandhi's secretary

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The C-II/109 was a powerful address in central Delhi as it was occupied by Sonia Gandhi's secretary Vincent George
However, George no more stays in that flat and the bungalow is still in the Congress Party's possession
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Centre has slapped an eviction notice on the Congress party to vacate the accommodation located in Delhi's Chanakyapuri in the Lutyens' Bungalow Zone which was occupied by Sonia Gandhi's aide Vincent George.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Centre has slapped an eviction notice on the Congress party to vacate the accommodation located in Delhi's Chanakyapuri in the Lutyens' Bungalow Zone which was occupied by Sonia Gandhi's aide Vincent George.
The C-II/109 was a powerful address in central Delhi as it was occupied by Sonia Gandhi's secretary Vincent George. However, George no more stays in that flat and the bungalow is still in the Congress Party's possession.
The C-II/109 was a powerful address in central Delhi as it was occupied by Sonia Gandhi's secretary Vincent George. However, George no more stays in that flat and the bungalow is still in the Congress Party's possession.
The Directorate of Estates (DoE), under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, said the bungalow in the posh locality has been under "unauthorised occupation" and therefore should be vacated.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The notice read that the allotment for the accommodation was cancelled in June 2013 by the directorate. Congress party has been given a time of three working days to respond to the notice. It has also asked for a personal appearance to explain why an order of eviction should not be issued.
It may also be noted that the total dues for the property which remain unpaid amount to ₹3.08 crore. In February, a notice was sent by the Central government to the Congress party to pay the pending rent and dues for three properties including the Congress office, Sonia Gandhi's official residence, and this Residence which is occupied by her secretary, read the notice.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!