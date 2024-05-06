Congress gets support from Pakistan, claims BJP minister Anurag Thakur during Himachal Lok Sabha elections 2024 campaign
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Union Minister Anurag Thakur lashed out at the Congress and accused the party of receiving support from Pakistan.
Alleging that the Congress party's manifesto is influenced by foreign powers, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday accused the grand old party of receiving support from Pakistan, reported news website Amar Ujala.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message