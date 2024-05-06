Alleging that the Congress party's manifesto is influenced by foreign powers, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday accused the grand old party of receiving support from Pakistan, reported news website Amar Ujala.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) never believes in politics in times of disaster and emergencies. However, the Congress party has stooped so low that it is doing politics in such matters as well, Anurag Thakur told the media during an event in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Monday. He also applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for its proactive role during disastrous floods and rains in Himachal Pradesh.

The four-time parliamentarian said the Modi government distributed crores of rupees in the state during natural disasters.

Anurag Thakur calls out Rahul Gandhi for contesting elections from Rae Bareli

Taking potshots at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Thakur said that the Wayanad MP forgot to follow his own slogan of “daro mat". Gandhi is running from one seat to another while fearing defeat in the ongoing general elections, the BJP leader stated.

"First, he ran from Amethi to Wayanad, and now he is contesting from Rae Bareli, and the Congress is sure to be wiped out from Rae Bareli also," he told PTI.

Targeting the grand old party for living in a fool's paradise of “winning the elections on false promises," Anurag Thakur claimed that the party's dreams will be shattered on June 4 after the polling result is announced.

Anurag Thakur is contesting the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the Hamirpur seat. The senior BJP leader expressed confidence that he will win the election this time as well. He also said that his victory margin this time would be more than the previous margin of about four lakh votes.

Thakur also expressed optimism that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance would win more than 400 seats.

