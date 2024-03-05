‘Congress has made Telangana its new ATM’, says PM | Top 7 quotes from Modi's speech in Sangareddy
PM Modi in Telangana: 'It was essential to have modern infrastructure for a developed India. Therefore, the Centre had allocated ₹11 lakh crore towards infrastructure in this year's budget,' the Prime Minister said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects worth more than ₹7,200 crore in Telangana's Sangareddy, about 60 km from here.
