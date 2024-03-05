PM Modi in Telangana: 'It was essential to have modern infrastructure for a developed India. Therefore, the Centre had allocated ₹ 11 lakh crore towards infrastructure in this year's budget,' the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects worth more than ₹7,200 crore in Telangana's Sangareddy, about 60 km from here. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing the event here, PM Modi reiterated his commitment to Telangana's progress and said he works with the spirit that states' development is the country's growth.

“The Centre had allocated ₹11 lakh crore towards infrastructure in this year's budget and the Centre wanted Telangana to get the maximum benefit from it," the Prime Minister said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi in Telangana: Here are top seven quotes from his speech 1) “Today, for the second consecutive day, I am in Telangana. The more enthusiasm I see for BJP among the people of Telangana, the more my faith is increasing. I consider your affection and your love for the development of Telangana. I will return it in double the amount."

2) “Telangana can be called the 'Gateway for South India'. Work is being done on the electrification of railways. Six new stations have also been made. These developments will have a spillover effect on the economy of Telangana and the surrounding regions."

3) "Congress and its alliance partners are making personal comments on Modi. The reason why the mere sight of him makes them restless is because I am unveiling their secrets and scams. I never make personal comments on anyone, I just say that they are "Parivarvadi". I condemn Parivarvad because it's a threat to democracy, it does not let talent grow and hinders the growth of the country as well as the individuals." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4) “They say that they have ideological differences with me. They believe in 'Family First', and I believe in 'Nation First'. For them, their family is everything; for me, my country is everything. They sacrifice the Nation for the welfare of their family; I have sacrificed myself for the welfare of the Nation."

5) “Members of Parivarvadi parties open bank accounts outside India to hide their black money, while I help the poor to open Jan Dhan accounts and propel their growth. Parivarvadis live in luxurious homes, while I make sure that the poor get to sleep in pucca houses. Parivarvadi sold India's resources to uplift their children, while I strive to convert dreams of your children into reality. 140 crore Indians are my family!"

6) “Congress and BRS are two sides of the same coin. There is a nexus between both parties. They provide a cover for each other's scam. Congress has made Telangana its new ATM. Such behaviour will not go on for long... Modi govt does not hesitate before conducting surgical strikes or airstrikes. Support us to build a Viksit Bharat." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7) “We were talking about the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, this promise was fulfilled by BJP. This work has become so big that today films are being made on Article 370 and are becoming very popular. We had said that together we would welcome Lord Ram in the grand temple of Ayodhya. Was it done with pride or not? Did Indians all over the world do it or not?"

