Congress holds CEC meet to finalise candidates for remaining Lok Sabha seats

The Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting of the Congress was held at the party's headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported. Sources told news agency PTI that the CEC, chaired by president Mallikarjun Kharge, would discuss and finalise its candidates for remaining seats in the evening.

The Congress has so far announced candidates for 82 Lok Sabha seats of the total 543 seats. In its first list on March 8, the Congress released names of 39 candidates, which included names of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, DK Suresh and Shashi Tharoor. The party's second list released on March 12 had names of Gaurav Gogoi, Nakul Nath and Vaibhav Gehlot.

Earlier in the day, the Congress held meeting of its Working Committee, the party's top decision-making body, to discuss and approve the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting. Other senior leaders, including Ambika Soni, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, P Chidambaram, Digvijaya Singh, Ajay Maken and Kumari Selja were also present.

"The Congress Working Committee (CWC) today extensively discussed the Congress Manifesto for 2024 elections. Since 1926, the Congress Party’s Manifesto has stood as a testament to trust and commitment," the party said in a post on X.

Following the meeting, Kharge tweeted, "The 5 pillars of #BharatJodoNyayYatra - Kisan Nyay, Yuva Nyay, Naari Nyay, Shramik Nyay and Hissedari Nyay have 5 guarantees each." He added, "Right from 1926, Congress Party’s Manifesto has been regarded as a "document of trust and commitment."

The Lok Sabha Elections will be held across the country in seven phases, starting April 19. The results will be declared on June 4.

