Congress holds CEC meet to finalise candidates for remaining Lok Sabha seats
The CEC, chaired by president Mallikarjun Kharge, would discuss and finalise its candidates for remaining seats in the evening.
The Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting of the Congress was held at the party's headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported. Sources told news agency PTI that the CEC, chaired by president Mallikarjun Kharge, would discuss and finalise its candidates for remaining seats in the evening.