Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge sent an an invitation letter to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra after it enters Uttar Pradesh on February 16. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The official invitation was sent to SP chief after he claimed that he hasn't received an invitation for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. On Sunday, the Congress said the yatra's programme in Uttar Pradesh will be shared with INDIA bloc constituents after it is finalised in a day or two and asserted that their participation would strengthen the alliance.

Asked whether he would participate in the yatra, Yadav had said on Saturday, "The problem is that many big events take place, but we don't get an invite." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(More to come)

